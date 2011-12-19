Dad Rocks! is a musical project formed by Icelander Snævar Njáll Albertsson in 2010. Based in Aarhus, Denmark, he gathered musicians there to record and perform with. The band includes members Snævar Njáll Albertsson (guitar, vocals, piano), Nikolaj Skjold (electronics, vocals), Peter Skibsted (bass, vocals), Kasper Brinck (drums), Asger Christensen (violin), Thomas Rye Simonsen (cornet), Jakob Sørensen (trumpet), Iris Marie Jakobsen (viola) and Mads Nuomi (trombone). Dad Rocks! signed to UK record label in 2010 when they released the debut EP Digital Age. The debut album Mount Modern was released on a wider range of labels such as Big Scary Monsters (UK), Paper Garden Records (US), Friend Of Mine Records (JP), les disques Normal (FR) and Father Figure Records (Scandinavia). The band's second album, Year Of The Flesh, was first released in Denmark, and was released internationally in September 2014.