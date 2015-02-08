Pete YellinBorn 18 July 1941. Died 13 April 2016
Pete Yellin
1941-07-18
Pete Yellin Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Michael Yellin (July 18, 1941 – April 13, 2016) was an American jazz saxophonist and educator.
