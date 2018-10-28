San JaimtRapper. Born 1 October 1988
San Jaimt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5471ccc-79cf-463a-9661-5db76d18e71d
San Jaimt Biography (Wikipedia)
Sanju Jaison (born October 01, 1988), better known by his stage name San Jaimt, is an Indian rapper, songwriter and a music producer . He has worked for malayalam movies and is known for his independent singles "We're Sorry" (2013),"Thee" (2018),"Win" (2017), "These Wings" (2017) and "Walk Alone(2017)"
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
San Jaimt Tracks
Sort by
Thee
San Jaimt
Thee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thee
Last played on
Neeyane
San Jaimt
Neeyane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neeyane
Last played on
Back to artist