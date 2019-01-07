Shawntae Harris (born April 14, 1974), better known by her stage name Da Brat, is an American rapper and actress from Lakeland, Florida. Beginning her career in 1992, her debut album Funkdafied (1994) sold one million copies, making her the first female solo rap act to receive a platinum certification, and the second overall female rap act (solo or group) after Salt-N-Pepa. Brat has received two Grammy Award nominations.