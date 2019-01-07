Da BratBorn 14 April 1974
Da Brat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-04-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f545eed4-cd4c-40a3-89c0-edf4d195e52e
Da Brat Biography (Wikipedia)
Shawntae Harris (born April 14, 1974), better known by her stage name Da Brat, is an American rapper and actress from Lakeland, Florida. Beginning her career in 1992, her debut album Funkdafied (1994) sold one million copies, making her the first female solo rap act to receive a platinum certification, and the second overall female rap act (solo or group) after Salt-N-Pepa. Brat has received two Grammy Award nominations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Da Brat Tracks
Sort by
Sock It 2 Me (feat. Da Brat)
Missy Elliott
Sock It 2 Me (feat. Da Brat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0503qnx.jpglink
Sock It 2 Me (feat. Da Brat)
Last played on
I Think They Like Me (feat. Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow)
Dem Franchize Boyz
I Think They Like Me (feat. Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvqc.jpglink
I Think They Like Me (feat. Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow)
Last played on
In My Bed (So So Def Mix)
Dru Hill
In My Bed (So So Def Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwzy.jpglink
In My Bed (So So Def Mix)
Last played on
Sittin' On Top Of The World
Da Brat
Sittin' On Top Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sittin' On Top Of The World
Last played on
Heartbreaker (Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott & Da Brat)
Mariah Carey
Heartbreaker (Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott & Da Brat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9k.jpglink
Heartbreaker (Remix) (feat. Missy Elliott & Da Brat)
Last played on
Funkdafied
Da Brat
Funkdafied
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funkdafied
Last played on
Ladies Night (Not Tonight Remix) (feat. Angie Martinez, Da Brat & Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes)
Lil’ Kim
Ladies Night (Not Tonight Remix) (feat. Angie Martinez, Da Brat & Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk2g.jpglink
Ladies Night (Not Tonight Remix) (feat. Angie Martinez, Da Brat & Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes)
Last played on
Give It 2 You
Da Brat
Give It 2 You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give It 2 You
Last played on
Give It 2 You (Remix)
Da Brat
Give It 2 You (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give It 2 You (Remix)
Last played on
what'chu Like (feat. Tyrese)
Da Brat
what'chu Like (feat. Tyrese)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031td7t.jpglink
what'chu Like (feat. Tyrese)
Last played on
Not Tonight (Remix)
Lil’ Kim
Not Tonight (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk2g.jpglink
Not Tonight (Remix)
Last played on
Da Brat Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist