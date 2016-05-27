Kate JacksonBorn 16 September 1979
Kate Jackson
1979-09-16
Kate Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate Jackson, (born 16 September 1979), is a British singer who was formerly the lead-singer with The Long Blondes. She now performs under the name Kate Jackson & The Wrong Moves.
Kate Jackson Tracks
The End Of Reason
Kate Jackson
The End Of Reason
The End Of Reason
Last played on
Worth It
Kate Jackson
Worth It
Worth It
Last played on
Homeward Bound
Kate Jackson
Homeward Bound
Homeward Bound
Last played on
