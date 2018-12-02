The Barry SistersFormed 1940. Disbanded 1960
The Barry Sisters
1940
The Barry Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
Minnie Bagelman (April 6, 1923 – October 31, 1976) and Clara Bagelman (October 17, 1920 – November 22, 2014), best known under the stage names Merna and Claire Barry, were popular American Klezmer and jazz entertainers from the 1940s to the early 1970s.
The Barry Sisters Tracks
Hava Nagila
Hava Nagila
Passover Medley
Passover Medley
Vyoch Tyoch Tyoch
Vyoch Tyoch Tyoch
Bublitchki
Bublitchki
In The Kitchen With Dinah
Bei Mir Bis Du Schoen
Bei Mir Bis Du Schoen
MAX PERLMAN: Shein Vi Di Levone
MAX PERLMAN: Shein Vi Di Levone
