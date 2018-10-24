Claudia BrückenBorn 7 December 1963
Claudia Brücken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-12-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f53e94ee-4cd7-4799-9a92-0aa9c0a23ff6
Claudia Brücken Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudia Brücken (born 7 December 1963 in Berching, Bavaria) is a German singer who fronted the synthpop groups Propaganda and Act. In 1996, Brücken started working with OMD co-founder Paul Humphreys, first without a name, and from 2004 as Onetwo. Together they founded the independent record label THERE(there). In March 2013, Brücken and Humphreys ceased working and living together, and she has subsequently returned to pursuing her solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claudia Brücken Tracks
Sort by
Say When
Jack Adaptor
Say When
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say When
Last played on
Walk Right In
Claudia Brücken
Walk Right In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk Right In
Last played on
Day Is Done
James Hallawell
Day Is Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Day Is Done
Last played on
Nothing Good Is Ever Easy
James Hallawell
Nothing Good Is Ever Easy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Good Is Ever Easy
Last played on
Letting Go
Claudia Brücken
Letting Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letting Go
Last played on
Nevermind
Claudia Brücken
Nevermind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nevermind
Last played on
Day Is Done
Claudia Brücken
Day Is Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Day Is Done
Last played on
One Summer Dream (Severino Remix)
Claudia Brücken
One Summer Dream (Severino Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Summer Dream
Claudia Brücken
One Summer Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Summer Dream
Last played on
Everyone Says "Hi"
Claudia Brücken
Everyone Says "Hi"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everyone Says "Hi"
Last played on
And The Sun Will Shine
Claudia Brücken
And The Sun Will Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And The Sun Will Shine
Last played on
Mysteries Of Love
Claudia Brücken
Mysteries Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mysteries Of Love
Last played on
The Road to Happiness
Claudia Brücken
The Road to Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Road to Happiness
Last played on
Cloud 9
Claudia Brücken
Cloud 9
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cloud 9
Last played on
Thank you
Claudia Brücken
Thank you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thank you
Last played on
Snobbery and Decay - Act
Claudia Brücken
Snobbery and Decay - Act
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snobbery and Decay - Act
Last played on
Claudia Brücken Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“We used tupperware from the kitchen, we didn’t own a synth” - Blancmange on their humble beginnings
-
Andy Bell Live in Session
-
Andy and Paul from OMD chat to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Phil Oakey speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys of OMD speak to Mark Radcliffe
-
Erasure - My 70s
-
Erasure performed live in Studio 6C for Weekend Wogan.
-
Paul Humphreys and Andy McClusky of OMD talk to Janice Long
-
OMD speak to Mark Radcliffe
Back to artist