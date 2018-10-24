Claudia Brücken (born 7 December 1963 in Berching, Bavaria) is a German singer who fronted the synthpop groups Propaganda and Act. In 1996, Brücken started working with OMD co-founder Paul Humphreys, first without a name, and from 2004 as Onetwo. Together they founded the independent record label THERE(there). In March 2013, Brücken and Humphreys ceased working and living together, and she has subsequently returned to pursuing her solo career.