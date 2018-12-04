The Rock Steady CrewFormed 1977
The Rock Steady Crew Biography (Wikipedia)
Rock Steady Crew is an American breaking and hip hop group which has become a franchise name for multiple groups in other locations. The group's 1983 international hit song "(Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew" (from the group's first studio album Ready For Battle) peaked at No. 6 on its fourth week on the UK Singles Chart, and it reached the Top 10 in many European countries.
