Jane FromanBorn 10 November 1907. Died 22 April 1980
Jane Froman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1907-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5383b06-926d-473f-bba9-6ba767df2f20
Jane Froman Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Froman (November 10, 1907 – April 22, 1980) was an American singer and actress. During her thirty-year career, Froman performed on stage, radio and television despite chronic health problems due to injuries sustained in a 1943 plane crash.
Her life story was told in the 1952 film With a Song in My Heart. She was portrayed by Susan Hayward, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jane Froman Tracks
Sort by
With A Song In My Heart
Jane Froman
With A Song In My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With A Song In My Heart
Last played on
The Finger of Suspicion
Jane Froman
The Finger of Suspicion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Finger of Suspicion
Last played on
Mine
Jane Froman
Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mine
Last played on
Blue Moon
Jane Froman
Blue Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Moon
Last played on
Going Home
Jane Froman
Going Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Home
Last played on
Summertime In Venice
Jane Froman
Summertime In Venice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summertime In Venice
Last played on
I'll Never Be The Same
Jane Froman
I'll Never Be The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Never Be The Same
Last played on
I BELIEVE
Jane Froman
I BELIEVE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I BELIEVE
Last played on
I only have eyes for you
Jane Froman
I only have eyes for you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melancholy Baby
Jane Froman
Melancholy Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melancholy Baby
Last played on
I'll Walk Alone
Jane Froman
I'll Walk Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Walk Alone
Last played on
Wish You Were Here
Jane Froman
Wish You Were Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wish You Were Here
Last played on
Can't Get Out Of This Mood
Jane Froman
Can't Get Out Of This Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Get Out Of This Mood
Last played on
Jane Froman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist