Bernard PeifferBorn 23 October 1922. Died 7 September 1976
Bernard Peiffer
Bernard Peiffer Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Peiffer (pie-fer) (23 October 1922 – 7 September 1976) was a French jazz pianist, composer, and teacher. His nickname was "Le Most", for his piano skills.
Bernard Peiffer Tracks
Blues for Django
