Otto Maximiliano Pereira de Cordeiro Ferreira (born June 28, 1968), known mononymously as Otto, is a Brazilian singer-songwriter, drummer, and television actor and presenter, famous for being one of the founding members of the pioneering Mangue Bit band Mundo Livre S/A, of which he served as its drummer from 1984 to 1996.

