OttoBrazilian singer. Born 28 June 1968
Otto
1968-06-28
Otto Biography (Wikipedia)
Otto Maximiliano Pereira de Cordeiro Ferreira (born June 28, 1968), known mononymously as Otto, is a Brazilian singer-songwriter, drummer, and television actor and presenter, famous for being one of the founding members of the pioneering Mangue Bit band Mundo Livre S/A, of which he served as its drummer from 1984 to 1996.
Mundo Sem Memoria (feat. Otto)
Abayomy Afrobeat Orquestra
Avisa Gil
Otto
12
Jan
2019
Otto, Subject to Change
The Wheatsheaf, Oxford, UK
