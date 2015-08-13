J*DaveyFormed 1999
J*Davey
1999
J*Davey Biography (Wikipedia)
J*Davey is an American music duo from Los Angeles, CA. The group consists of female vocalist Jack Davey and male keyboardist/producer Brook D'Leau. The group had formed after being introduced by a mutual friend in high school.
J*Davey Tracks
High
Relax
Queen Of Wonderland (OneTwoKno Remix)
Quicksand
Might As Well
Get Together
