Las Grecas was a Spanish musical duo of Flamenco - rock formed in 1973 by two romani sisters, Carmela Muñoz Barrull (Valladolid, July 19, 1954), and Edelina Muñoz Barrull (Madrid, February 17, 1957 - Aranjuez, January 30, 1995), better known as Tina. They had a huge initial success with the theme "Te estoy amando locamente" (I love you madly) which sold 500,000 copies. Their career later declined when the Muñoz sisters decided to dissolute Las Grecas.

It took two attempts for Las Grecas to resurrect in the 1990s, on both occasions with original singer Carmela: once alongside Alicia Robledo Benavente, better known by the stage name Malicia, and then alongside the eldest daughter of her sister Tina, Saray. In both cases, the relaunch of Las Grecas obtained no impact.

Later, in 2007, and after copyrighting the name Las Grecas, Malicia decided to form a second duet alongside Sofia Lozano, who was later replaced by her former partner from the group Las Suecas, Nani.