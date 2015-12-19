Øyonn Groven MyhrenBorn 8 August 1969
Øyonn Groven Myhren
1969-08-08
Øyonn Groven Myhren Biography (Wikipedia)
Øyonn Groven Myhren (born 8 August 1969 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian traditional folk musician and kveder.
Lilja
Øyonn Groven Myhren
Lilja
Lilja
