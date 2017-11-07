Dziga VertovDocumentary filmaker. Born 2 January 1896. Died 12 February 1954
Dziga Vertov
1896-01-02
Dziga Vertov Biography (Wikipedia)
Dziga Vertov (Russian: Дзига Вертов; born David Abelevich Kaufman, Russian: Дави́д А́белевич Ка́уфман, and also known as Denis Kaufman; 2 January 1896 – 12 February 1954) was a Soviet pioneer documentary film and newsreel director, as well as a cinema theorist. His filming practices and theories influenced the cinéma vérité style of documentary movie-making and the Dziga Vertov Group, a radical film-making cooperative which was active from 1968 to 1972.
In the 2012 Sight & Sound poll, critics voted Vertov's Man with a Movie Camera (1929) the 8th best film ever made.
Vertov's younger brothers Boris Kaufman and Mikhail Kaufman were also noted filmmakers, as was his wife, Yelizaveta Svilova.
Dziga Vertov Tracks
Enthusiasm - Excerpt 8
Enthusiasm - Excerpt 1
