Simon KirkeBorn 28 July 1949
Simon Kirke
1949-07-28
Simon Kirke Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Frederick St George Kirke (born 28 July 1949) is an English rock drummer best known as a member of Free and Bad Company.
