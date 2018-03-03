Louis GruenbergBorn 3 August 1884. Died 9 June 1964
Louis Gruenberg
1884-08-03
Louis Gruenberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Gruenberg ( GROO-ən-burg; August 3 1884 [O.S. July 22] – June 10, 1964) was a Russian-born American pianist and prolific composer, especially of operas. An early champion of Schoenberg and other contemporary composers, he was also a highly respected Oscar-nominated film composer in Hollywood in the 1940s.
Stagecoach (1939): Opening Titles
