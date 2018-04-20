Jonathan Kane (born November 4, 1956) is an American musician and composer. Coming out of New York's Downtown Music scene of the early 1980s, Kane is known for his work with minimalist composers La Monte Young and Rhys Chatham, was a founding member of NYC band Swans, and leads his own minimalist blues band Jonathan Kane's February.

Kane began his professional career while in high school in 1974. Along with his brother, harmonica player Anthony Kane, they formed the Kane Bros. Blues Band, working east coast USA clubs and opening concerts for Muddy Waters, James Cotton, Willie Dixon and many other blues greats.

Other groups and artists Kane has toured and recorded with include Dave Soldier, The Kropotkins, Gary Lucas, Transmission, Elliott Sharp, Soldier String Quartet, John Zorn, Jean-Francois Pauvros, Jac Berrocal, and Tony Hymas. He has also composed music for choreographers Bebe Miller, Lisa Fox and Wally Cardona.