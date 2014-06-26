Oh HoneyFormed 2013
Oh Honey
2013
Oh Honey Biography (Wikipedia)
Oh Honey is an American indie pop band from Brooklyn, New York formed by singer-songwriters Mitchy Collins and Danielle Bouchard. Their touring live band consists of drummer Robbie Ernst. Oh Honey describes itself as a blend of folk pop, indie pop, and pop music.
Be Okay (Dzeko & Torres Remix)
