Krisma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f522f7d2-4563-460d-bfcb-9615c6212d41
Krisma Biography (Wikipedia)
Krisma, originally known as Chrisma, was an Italian new wave/electronic music duo founded by Maurizio Arcieri (1942–2015) and Christina Moser (b. 1952) in 1976.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Krisma Tracks
Sort by
Krisma Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist