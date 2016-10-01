Silverfish were a UK-based indie rock band, which formed in the late 1980s, and first performed in Camden in 1988. The band split up in 1993.

Their lead singer was Scottish-born Lesley Rankine. The band had a high octane, indie punk metal sound that was set alight by Rankine's distinctive vocals and strongly feminist views.[citation needed] Famous lyrics "Hips, Tits, Lips, Power" adorned a popular T-shirt of the time.

The other members of the band were; guitarist Andrew "Fuzz" Duprey; bassist Chris P Mowforth; and drummer Stuart Watson. Founding member Fuzz was a regular "face" at London indie gigs of the time, and is now a regular DJ at the Dublin Castle pub in Camden Town, London. The band stood out from many of their scene-contemporaries with a lineup that was mixed in terms of both gender and ethnicity and a setlist that was more liberally strewn with expletives than that of anyone else.[citation needed] Silverfish were the main focus of the so-called Camden lurch scene, a term invented by the music press to describe the fact that many of the prominent indie bands (outside of the dominant alternative dance and shoegazing scenes) of the time resided in Camden, and that they lurched.