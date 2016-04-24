Fishbaugh, Fishbaugh & ZornFormed May 1970
Fishbaugh, Fishbaugh & Zorn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f520bce5-7c94-49ba-a745-f1176e2a7955
Tracks
Sort by
Hint Of A Freeze
Fishbaugh, Fishbaugh & Zorn
Hint Of A Freeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hint Of A Freeze
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Guy Garvey on Joni Mitchell's For the Roses
-
6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyrics
-
Barney Hoskyns on the Joni Mitchell anthology, Reckless Daughter
-
Joni Mitchell - The Jazz House Pocket Legend
-
Joni Mitchell - The Girl with the Guitar
-
Joni Mitchell is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall Of Fame
Back to artist