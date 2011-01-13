The LiliesFormed March 2009
The Lilies
2009-03
The Lilies Tracks
Over My Head
Over My Head
Marie (feat. Jane Birkin)
Marie (feat. Jane Birkin)
Why (feat. Iggy Pop)
Why (feat. Iggy Pop)
Cry When You Sleep
Cry When You Sleep
