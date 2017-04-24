Sam Bailey2013 X Factor winner. Born 29 June 1977
Sam Bailey Biography (Wikipedia)
Samantha Florence "Sam" Bailey (born 29 June 1977) is an English singer, songwriter and musical actress, known for winning the tenth series of The X Factor in 2013. Following her win, her debut single, a cover of Demi Lovato's "Skyscraper" was released on 15 December 2013, achieving the Christmas number one on 22 December 2013. She was the first X Factor winner in three years to gain the Christmas number one spot.
On 24 February 2014, Bailey supported Beyoncé on one of the dates of her UK leg of The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, as well as performing on The X Factor Live Tour. Her debut album The Power of Love was released in March 2014 and debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart. The album was re-issued in December 2014 as The Power of Love (The Gift Edition). The re-issue features five new tracks - including three Christmas tunes and a reworking of original song "Treasure". In support of the album, Bailey went on her first headline tour in January and February 2015.
In 2016 she was cast as Mamma Morton in the UK tour of the musical Chicago alongside John Partridge and Hayley Tamaddon.
- Michael Ball and Sam Bailey's Exclusive Live Duet!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6h2h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6h2h.jpg2014-12-14T15:49:00.000ZMichael and Sam teamed up for an impromptu live performance on Weekend Wogan!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02f6h2s
Michael Ball and Sam Bailey's Exclusive Live Duet!
- Sam Bailey Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6gln.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f6gln.jpg2014-12-14T15:35:00.000ZSam delivers a spectacular live session in the studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02f6glp
Sam Bailey Live in Session
- Sam Bailey - Tracks Of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01z7h70.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01z7h70.jpg2014-05-16T15:34:00.000ZSam Bailey picks the tracks of her years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01z7hgn
Sam Bailey - Tracks Of My Years
- Sam Bailey Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w3mrz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w3mrz.jpg2014-03-23T14:36:00.000ZX Factor champion Sam Bailey sings live on Weekend Wogan and blows everyone away!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01w3nsk
Sam Bailey Live in Session
Sam Bailey Tracks
Sort by
Skyscraper
And I Am Telling You
Mr Someone
Magnificent Kindness
Sing My Heart Out (Live In Session)
Sun Above The Clouds (Live In Session)
No Tomorrow (Live In Session)
Sing My Heart Out
Sun Above The Clouds
Please Come Home For Christmas
Falling Slowly (Weekend Wogan, 14 Dec 2014)
Skyscraper [Live]
Latest Sam Bailey News
Sam Bailey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Notting Hill Carnival Ambassador 2018 - Alexandra Burke talks about Europe's Biggest Street Festival
-
Alexandra Burke talks about being the Notting Hill Carnival Ambassador 2018
-
How do you stay successful after winning X Factor?
-
Chris wakes up our 500 Words Final performers John Newman, Alexandra Burke and Bastille
-
Alexandra Burke performs (You're The) Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me
-
Alexandra Burke performs Hallelujah
-
Leona Lewis' Inheritance Tracks
-
Leona Lewis | Session and Interview
-
Leona Lewis talks men, dates & MORE!
-
The enduring power of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah