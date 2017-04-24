Samantha Florence "Sam" Bailey (born 29 June 1977) is an English singer, songwriter and musical actress, known for winning the tenth series of The X Factor in 2013. Following her win, her debut single, a cover of Demi Lovato's "Skyscraper" was released on 15 December 2013, achieving the Christmas number one on 22 December 2013. She was the first X Factor winner in three years to gain the Christmas number one spot.

On 24 February 2014, Bailey supported Beyoncé on one of the dates of her UK leg of The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, as well as performing on The X Factor Live Tour. Her debut album The Power of Love was released in March 2014 and debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart. The album was re-issued in December 2014 as The Power of Love (The Gift Edition). The re-issue features five new tracks - including three Christmas tunes and a reworking of original song "Treasure". In support of the album, Bailey went on her first headline tour in January and February 2015.

In 2016 she was cast as Mamma Morton in the UK tour of the musical Chicago alongside John Partridge and Hayley Tamaddon.