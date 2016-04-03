Creme D’CocoaFormed 1978. Disbanded 1982
Creme D’Cocoa
1978
Creme D’Cocoa Biography (Wikipedia)
Creme d'Cocoa was an American disco group composed of former members of The Ambassadors and The Ebonys.
