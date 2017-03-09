The Porridge Men
The Porridge Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f51b8a9d-0136-4499-850d-f933ca4892e4
The Porridge Men Tracks
Sort by
Planet Porridge
The Porridge Men
Planet Porridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Planet Porridge
Last played on
A Mhairi Bhan Og
The Porridge Men
A Mhairi Bhan Og
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Mhairi Bhan Og
Last played on
Jones
The Porridge Men
Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jones
Last played on
The Porridge Men Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist