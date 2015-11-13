Fred NeilBorn 16 March 1936. Died 7 July 2001
Fred Neil
1936-03-16
Fred Neil Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Neil (March 16, 1936 – July 7, 2001) was an American folk singer-songwriter in the 1960s and early 1970s. He did not achieve commercial success as a performer and is mainly known through other people's recordings of his material – particularly "Everybody's Talkin'", which became a hit for Harry Nilsson after it was used in the film Midnight Cowboy in 1969. Though highly regarded by contemporary folk singers, he was reluctant to tour and spent much of the last 30 years of his life assisting with the preservation of dolphins.
Fred Neil Tracks
Everybody's Talkin'
Fred Neil
Everybody's Talkin'
Everybody's Talkin'
The Dolphins
Fred Neil
The Dolphins
The Dolphins
Dolphins
Fred Neil
Dolphins
Dolphins
Little Bit Of Rain
Fred Neil
Little Bit Of Rain
Little Bit Of Rain
Other Side Of This Life
Fred Neil
Other Side Of This Life
Other Side Of This Life
Blues On The Ceiling
Fred Neil
Blues On The Ceiling
Blues On The Ceiling
Green Rocky Road
Fred Neil
Green Rocky Road
Green Rocky Road
Badi-Da
Fred Neil
Badi-Da
Badi-Da
That'sThe Bag I'm In
Fred Neil
That'sThe Bag I'm In
That'sThe Bag I'm In
