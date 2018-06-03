Jack Carty is a musician and songwriter from Bellingen, NSW, Australia. Currently residing in Sydney, NSW Australia.

Carty has released 5 albums and 2 EP's Albums: 2011: One Thousand Origami Birds 2012: Break Your Own Heart 2014: Esk 2016: Home State 2018: "Hospital Hill" the strings album was released as a collaborative project with musician Gus Gardiner.

E.P's: 2010 "Wine & Consequence" 2013 "The Predictable Crisis of Modern Life") through Sydney based independent record label "Gigpiglet Recordings" distributed in Australia and New Zealand through Inertia Music Pty Ltd.

Though none of his releases to date have achieved a high level of commercial success, they have received critical acclaim in his home country of Australia from national press including: The Australian, The Weekend Australian and The Sydney Morning Herald, and Arts and Entertainment websites including: The Music, TheAUReview, Timber & Steel, Fasterlouder, Beat, and MusicFeeds.

Carty has toured consistently throughout Australia, the United States of America and Canada appearing at festivals such as: South By South West (SXSW), Canadian Music Week (CMW), Woodford Folk Festival, Queenscliff Music Festival (QMF), and Mullum Music Festival, supporting artists including: Josh Pyke, Justin Townes-Earle, Matt Corby, Katie Noonan, Robert Ellis, Ingrid Michaelson and Joshua Radin and completing his own headline tours (the most recent being in August/September/October 2013 launching "The Predictable Crisis of Modern Life" E.P.