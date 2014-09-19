Judy NiemackBorn 11 March 1954
Judy Niemack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f516e5c9-9b46-4c8c-8fd4-009b77527866
Judy Niemack Biography (Wikipedia)
Judy Niemack (born March 11, 1954, Pasadena, California) is an American jazz vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Judy Niemack Tracks
Sort by
Moanin
Judy Niemack
Moanin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moanin
Last played on
Judy Niemack Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist