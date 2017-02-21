Jack BeaverBorn 27 March 1900. Died 10 September 1963
Jack Beaver
1900-03-27
Jack Beaver Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Beaver (27 March 1900 – 10 September 1963) was a British film score composer.
Beaver was born in Clapham, London, and died, aged 63, in Battersea, London.
Jack Beaver Tracks
News Theatre
Jack Beaver
News Theatre
News Theatre
