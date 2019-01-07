Jonny Hardie
Jonny Hardie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f511edbf-ec73-49df-9093-9f1d104824c5
Jonny Hardie Tracks
Sort by
Andy M. Stewart's / Lady Mary Stopford / The Blackhaired Lad.....
Jonny Hardie
Andy M. Stewart's / Lady Mary Stopford / The Blackhaired Lad.....
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Andy M. Stewart's / Lady Mary Stopford / The Blackhaired Lad.....
Last played on
Mo run an diugh mar an de thu (My love today as heretofore)
Trad. arr Jonny Hardie & Brian MacAlpine, Rory Campbell, Brian MacAlpine, Jonny Hardie & Alyth McCormack
Mo run an diugh mar an de thu (My love today as heretofore)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mo run an diugh mar an de thu (My love today as heretofore)
Composer
Last played on
The Bonniest Lass
Jonny Hardie
The Bonniest Lass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bonniest Lass
Last played on
Chluinn Mi Na h-Eòin
Bruce MacGregor
Chluinn Mi Na h-Eòin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chluinn Mi Na h-Eòin
Last played on
Mrs Forbes Leith/Hamish's Reel/the Periwig/Carnie's Canter
Davy Cattanach
Mrs Forbes Leith/Hamish's Reel/the Periwig/Carnie's Canter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs Forbes Leith/Hamish's Reel/the Periwig/Carnie's Canter
Last played on
Selkie
Jenny Sturgeon
Selkie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Selkie
Performer
Honest Man
Jenny Sturgeon
Honest Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honest Man
Performer
Rigs O' Rye
Jenny Sturgeon
Rigs O' Rye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rigs O' Rye
Composer
Linton
Jenny Sturgeon
Linton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Linton
Performer
Maiden Stone
Jenny Sturgeon
Maiden Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maiden Stone
Performer
CHA TOIR IAIN MOR AN NIGHEAN DHOMH/THE NINE PINT COGGIE/THE GESTO REEL/THE LASSES OF STEWARTON (feat. Ronan Martin)
Jonny Hardie
CHA TOIR IAIN MOR AN NIGHEAN DHOMH/THE NINE PINT COGGIE/THE GESTO REEL/THE LASSES OF STEWARTON (feat. Ronan Martin)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque/Susan MacLeod/Mrs MacPherson of Inveran
Jonny Hardie
Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque/Susan MacLeod/Mrs MacPherson of Inveran
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque/Susan MacLeod/Mrs MacPherson of Inveran
Last played on
Jigs - Amadan Gorach saighdar, Kenny MacDonald's, The Braes of Mellinish
Jonny Hardie
Jigs - Amadan Gorach saighdar, Kenny MacDonald's, The Braes of Mellinish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jigs - Amadan Gorach saighdar, Kenny MacDonald's, The Braes of Mellinish
Last played on
Chluinn Mi Na h-Eoin
Rory Campbell
Chluinn Mi Na h-Eoin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chluinn Mi Na h-Eoin
Last played on
INVERNESS GATHERING/HIGHLAND WHISKY/LEFT-HANDED FIDDLER
Bruce MacGregor
INVERNESS GATHERING/HIGHLAND WHISKY/LEFT-HANDED FIDDLER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
INVERNESS GATHERING/HIGHLAND WHISKY/LEFT-HANDED FIDDLER
Last played on
Rolling On The Floor
Jonny Hardie
Rolling On The Floor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rolling On The Floor
Last played on
The Nightinggale
Jonny Hardie
The Nightinggale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Nightinggale
Last played on
Heartland
Jonny Hardie
Heartland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartland
Performer
Last played on
2/4 MARCHES: THE TAKING OF BEAUMONT HAMEL/THE SPRIG OF IVY
RONAN MARTIN & Jonny Hardie
2/4 MARCHES: THE TAKING OF BEAUMONT HAMEL/THE SPRIG OF IVY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2/4 MARCHES: THE TAKING OF BEAUMONT HAMEL/THE SPRIG OF IVY
Performer
Last played on
Cha Toir Iain Mor An Nighean Dhomh/The Nine Pint Coggie/The Gesto Reel/The Lasses Of Stewa
Jonny Hardie
Cha Toir Iain Mor An Nighean Dhomh/The Nine Pint Coggie/The Gesto Reel/The Lasses Of Stewa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gav's Reel for Jonny Hardie / Cathrine Chalmers / Queen Maeve
Jonny Hardie
Gav's Reel for Jonny Hardie / Cathrine Chalmers / Queen Maeve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music of the Spey
Jonny Hardie
Music of the Spey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music of the Spey
Last played on
Mrs Forbes Leith/Hamish's Reel/The Periwig/Carnie's Canter
Jonny Hardie
Mrs Forbes Leith/Hamish's Reel/The Periwig/Carnie's Canter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jonny Hardie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist