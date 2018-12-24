Jan SandströmBorn 25 January 1954
Jan Sandström (born 25 January 1954, Vilhelmina, Västerbotten County, Sweden) is a Swedish classical music composer. His compositions include the so-called Motorbike Concerto for trombone and orchestra and his choral setting of Es ist ein Ros entsprungen.
