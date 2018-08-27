Roy WoodsR&b. Born 18 April 1996
Roy Woods
1996-04-18
Roy Woods Biography (Wikipedia)
Denzel Spencer (born April 18, 1996), better known by his stage name Roy Woods (stylized as Roy Wood$), is a Canadian singer, rapper and songwriter. He is signed to OVO Sound, of which was the record label that was co-founded by Canadian rapper and singer Drake, record producer Noah "40" Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib. He is also the founder of the collective, called Unlock The Underground.
Gwan Big Up Urself
Monday to Monday
Say Less Freestyle
Chilli Peppers (feat. Majid Jordan)
Only You (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 24hrs)
Switch
Jealousy
Get You Good
Drama (feat. Drake)
