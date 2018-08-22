Ernst Mielck (24 October 1877 – 22 October 1899) was a Finnish composer.

Mielck was born in Vyborg. He started piano lessons at the age of ten; in 1891 he was sent to Berlin, where he studied under Max Bruch, one of the leading composers of the period. Bruch said of Mielck that he had "an easy, felicitous, and remarkable flair for invention." Mielck returned to Finland in 1896. Three years later he died of tuberculosis in Switzerland, just two days before his 22nd birthday.