Ernst MielckBorn 24 October 1877. Died 22 October 1899
Ernst Mielck (24 October 1877 – 22 October 1899) was a Finnish composer.
Mielck was born in Vyborg. He started piano lessons at the age of ten; in 1891 he was sent to Berlin, where he studied under Max Bruch, one of the leading composers of the period. Bruch said of Mielck that he had "an easy, felicitous, and remarkable flair for invention." Mielck returned to Finland in 1896. Three years later he died of tuberculosis in Switzerland, just two days before his 22nd birthday.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Concert piece for piano and orchestra (Op.9)
Concert piece for piano and orchestra (Op.9)
String Quintet in F major, Op 3
String Quintet in F major, Op 3
Symphony in F minor, "Fairytale" Op 4 (1897)
Symphony in F minor, "Fairytale" Op 4 (1897)
Suomalainen sarja (Finnish Suite) (Op.10) (1899)
Suomalainen sarja (Finnish Suite) (Op.10) (1899)
Symphony in F minor, Op 4, 'Fairy Tale Symphony' (4th mvt)
Symphony in F minor, Op 4, 'Fairy Tale Symphony' (4th mvt)
