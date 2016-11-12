Beryl BrydenBorn 11 May 1920. Died 14 September 1998
Beryl Audley Bryden (11 May 1920 – 14 July 1998) was an English jazz singer, who played with Chris Barber and Lonnie Donegan. Ella Fitzgerald once said of Bryden that she was "Britain's queen of the blues".
Gimme A Pigfoot And A Bottle Of Beer
Beryl Bryden
Gimme A Pigfoot And A Bottle Of Beer
Nobody Knows You When You Are Down and Out
Beryl Bryden
Nobody Knows You When You Are Down and Out
Nobody Knows You When You Are Down and Out
Coney Island Washboard
Beryl Bryden
Coney Island Washboard
Coney Island Washboard
Of All The Wrongs
Beryl Bryden
Of All The Wrongs
Of All The Wrongs
Miss Brown To You
Beryl Bryden
Miss Brown To You
Miss Brown To You
