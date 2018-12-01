Hattie LittlesBorn 1937. Died June 2000
Hattie Littles
1937
Hattie Littles Biography (Wikipedia)
Hattie Littles (February 14, 1937 - June 15, 2000) was an American soul singer, best known for her 1963 single, "Your Love Is Wonderful," released on Motown's Gordy label.
Hattie Littles Tracks
My Black Belt
Hattie Littles
My Black Belt
My Black Belt
Last played on
Here You Come
Hattie Littles
Here You Come
Here You Come
Last played on
Love, Trouble, Heartache And misery
Hattie Littles
Love, Trouble, Heartache And misery
Love, Trouble, Heartache And misery
Last played on
