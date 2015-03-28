Adewale AyubaBorn 1966
Adewale Ayuba
1966
Adewale Ayuba Biography (Wikipedia)
Adewale Ayuba (born 6 May 1966), commonly known as Mr. Johnson, is a Nigerian singer known for singing Fuji music.
Adewale Ayuba Tracks
Mr Johnson Play for Me
Mr Johnson Play for Me
Mr Johnson Play for Me
Adewale Ayuba Links
