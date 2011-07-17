Owls are an emo band from Chicago, Illinois. They were initially active from 2001-2002 and reunited in 2012. The band is composed of the original lineup of the experimental emo band Cap'n Jazz except guitarist Davey von Bohlen, who had gone on to form the influential band The Promise Ring. The lineup has included brothers Tim Kinsella and Mike Kinsella (vocals and drums, respectively), guitarist Victor Villareal and bassist Sam Zurick. Tim Kinsella and Zurick have also played together in Joan of Arc and Make Believe. Villarreal and Zurick played together in the instrumental rock group Ghosts and Vodka.

Owls reunited in March 2012. The band announced via Facebook on July 22, 2013 that they had completed work on a new record after 18 months of writing and were heading into the studio to record their second studio album. In January it was announced that the album would be titled Two. It was released on March 25, 2014.