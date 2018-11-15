Hagar the WombFormed 1980. Disbanded 1986
Hagar the Womb
1980
Hagar the Womb Biography (Wikipedia)
Hagar the Womb are an English punk rock band, originally active in the early 1980s and part of the Anarcho-punk movement. In hiatus from 1987, members went on to form We are Going to Eat You and Melt. A 2011 compilation of their back catalogue brought all members back into contact with each other, and invitations to reform and play gigs and festivals have had Hagar The Womb gigging again since 2012.
Hagar the Womb Tracks
Today's Miss World (BBC Session, 11 Feb 1984)
Armchair Observer (BBC Session, 11 Feb 1984)
A Song Of Deep Hate (Radio 1 Session, 11 Feb 1984)
Armchair Observer
Armchair Observer
