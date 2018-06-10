Hezekiah WalkerBorn 24 December 1962
Hezekiah Walker
1962-12-24
Hezekiah Walker Biography
Bishop Hezekiah Walker (born December 24, 1962) is a popular American gospel music artist and pastor of prominent Brooklyn New York megachurch, Love Fellowship Tabernacle. Walker has released several albums on Benson Records and Verity Records as Hezekiah Walker & The Love Fellowship Crusade Choir.
