McKinley Mitchell (December 25, 1934 – January 18, 1986) was an American Chicago-based blues and rhythm and blues singer, who started out performing gospel music. His first recorded single was for Boxer Records around 1959. His big break came with his 1962 record, "The Town I Live In," which became a national R&B hit on the One-der-ful label in Chicago. "The Town I Live In" peaked at number eight on the US Billboard R&B chart.

In his later career Mitchell returned to Mississippi and recorded "I Won't Be Back for More" in 1984.

He was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and died in Chicago Heights, Illinois, from a heart attack in January 1986, at the age of 51.