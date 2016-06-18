McKinley MitchellBorn 25 December 1934. Died 18 January 1986
McKinley Mitchell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5025cc3-791c-46d1-8a6e-cbb50300a0f0
McKinley Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
McKinley Mitchell (December 25, 1934 – January 18, 1986) was an American Chicago-based blues and rhythm and blues singer, who started out performing gospel music. His first recorded single was for Boxer Records around 1959. His big break came with his 1962 record, "The Town I Live In," which became a national R&B hit on the One-der-ful label in Chicago. "The Town I Live In" peaked at number eight on the US Billboard R&B chart.
In his later career Mitchell returned to Mississippi and recorded "I Won't Be Back for More" in 1984.
He was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and died in Chicago Heights, Illinois, from a heart attack in January 1986, at the age of 51.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
McKinley Mitchell Tracks
Sort by
Rock Everybody Rock
McKinley Mitchell
Rock Everybody Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Everybody Rock
Last played on
It's Spring
McKinley 'Soul' Mitchell
It's Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Spring
Performer
Last played on
The Town I Live In
McKinley Mitchell
The Town I Live In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Town I Live In
Last played on
McKinley Mitchell Links
Back to artist