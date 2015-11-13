The King SistersFormed 1934
The King Sisters
1934
The King Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The King Sisters were an American big band-era vocal group consisting of six sisters: Alyce, Donna, Luise, Marilyn, Maxine, and Yvonne King.
When The Swallows Come Back To Capistrano
The King Sisters
When The Swallows Come Back To Capistrano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Purple
The King Sisters
Deep Purple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Purple
Last played on
Take the 'A' train
The King Sisters
Take the 'A' train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take the 'A' train
Last played on
Sweet Leilani
The King Sisters
Sweet Leilani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Leilani
Last played on
Saturday Night Is The Loneliest
The King Sisters
Saturday Night Is The Loneliest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday Night Is The Loneliest
Last played on
I Hadn't Anyone Till You
The King Sisters
I Hadn't Anyone Till You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hadn't Anyone Till You
Last played on
The coffee song
The King Sisters
The coffee song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The coffee song
Last played on
Memories of you
The King Sisters
Memories of you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memories of you
Last played on
How Long Has This Been Going On?
The King Sisters
How Long Has This Been Going On?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I understand
The King Sisters
I understand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I understand
Last played on
An Old Memory
The King Sisters
An Old Memory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Old Memory
Last played on
In the mood
The King Sisters
In the mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the mood
Last played on
Hawaiian farewell
The King Sisters
Hawaiian farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hawaiian farewell
Last played on
The Thrill Was New
The King Sisters
The Thrill Was New
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Thrill Was New
Last played on
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
The King Sisters
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hawaii is calling me
The King Sisters
Hawaii is calling me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hawaii is calling me
Last played on
It's Love, Love, Love
The King Sisters
It's Love, Love, Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Love, Love, Love
Last played on
