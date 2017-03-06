Adrian Der GregorianSinger / actor
Adrian Der Gregorian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5010d60-d2ca-456f-b52c-603f9078e053
Adrian Der Gregorian Tracks
Always look on the bright side of life from The Life of Brian
Eric Idle
How it Ends from Big Fish
Andrew Lippa
Anytime (I am there) from Elegies
William Finn
A Little Priest from Sweeney Todd
Stephen Sondheim
Love Scene from "Four Weddings and a Funeral" (Music to Die For)
Richard Rodney Bennett
The Carousel Waltz (Music to Die For)
Richard Rodgers
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Double Acts
Southbank Centre, London
11
Mar
2019
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Double Acts
Southbank Centre, London
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: Music to Die For
Southbank Centre, London
25
Feb
2017
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: Music to Die For
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
