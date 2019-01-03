Ariana Grande-Butera (born June 26, 1993) is an American singer, songwriter and actress. Born in Florida to a family of Italian origin, she began her career in 2008 in the Broadway musical 13, before playing the role of Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious (2010–2013) and in the spinoff Sam & Cat (2013–2014). She has also appeared in other theatre and television roles and has lent her voice to animated television and films.

Grande's music career began in 2011 with the soundtrack Music from Victorious. Since then, Grande has earned three number-one albums on the US Billboard 200 with Yours Truly (2013), My Everything (2014), and Sweetener (2018). She has also attained a number-two album with Dangerous Woman (2016). Her upcoming fifth studio album will be titled Thank U, Next. Furthermore, Grande has earned six top-five singles on the US Billboard Hot 100, including "Problem", "Break Free", "Bang Bang", "Side to Side", "No Tears Left to Cry", and the chart-topping "Thank U, Next". Grande is the first artist in the history of the chart to have the lead singles from each of their first four albums debut within the top-ten, and in 2014, she continuously charted inside the top-ten for 34 weeks and had the most top 10 singles of any artist that year. She has completed two arena tours: The Honeymoon Tour in 2015 and Dangerous Woman Tour in 2017.