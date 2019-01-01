La Lupita is a Mexican band that combines rock and Latin music. Their lyrics are humorous and sometimes sarcastic. They released their first album, Pa' Servir a Ud, in 1992, combining heavy metal, norteñas, disco music, funk, mambo, and pop. They recorded their next album, Que Bonito es Casi Todo, two years later in London. They released their third album, known as 3D, in 1996; their fourth album, Caramelo Macizo, in 1998; and their fifth album, Lupitología, a compilation, in 2004.