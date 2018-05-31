Ensemble ResonanzFormed 1994
Ensemble Resonanz
1994
Ensemble Resonanz Tracks
Symphony in G Major, Wq.173
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Concerto no. 1 in A minor Wq.170 for cello and strings (iii. Allegro assai)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Cello Concerto in A Major, Wq 172 - 3rd mvt Allegro assai
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Cello Concerto in A major, Wq 172 (3rd mvt)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
7 Ernste gesange for baritone and strings: no.7; Epilog
Hanns Eisler
Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen (Christmas Oratorio, final chorale)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ernste Gesänge & Sonata Op. 1, No.7 Epilog
Hanns Eisler
Sinfonia in G, Wq183/4
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Symphony In G Major Wq.182`1: 3rd movement; Presto
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Sinfonia in C Wq182/3 3rd mvt
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
7 Ernste gesange for baritone and strings [1936-62]: no.7; Epilog
Hanns Eisler
Wolfe: Fuel
Ensemble Resonanz
