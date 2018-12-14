The Glitter BandFormed 1973
The Glitter Band
1973
The Glitter Band are a glam rock band from England, who initially worked as Gary Glitter's backing band under that name from 1973, when they then began releasing records of their own. They were unofficially known as the Glittermen on the first four hit singles by Gary Glitter from 1972 to 1973.
The Glitter Band had seven UK Top 20 hit singles in the mid-1970s, and three hit albums. Pete Phipps and John Springate are still currently touring with The Glitter Band. John Rossall tours under his own name.
Angel Face
Angel Face
People Like You People Like Me
Let's Get Together Again
Let's Get Together Again
The Tears I Cried
The Tears I Cried
Goodbye My Love
Goodbye My Love
Got To Get Ready For Love
Just For You
Just For You
Love In The Sun
Love In The Sun
"Makes You Blind"
"Makes You Blind"
