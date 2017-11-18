Traxamillion is a hip hop producer from San Jose, California. He has produced records such as Keak da Sneak's "Super Hyphy" and Dem Hoodstarz "Grown Man Remix". His first album, The Slapp Addict, was a compilation of Bay Area hyphy artists. was released August 22, 2006.

Traxamillion has also released a mixtape called The Slapp Addict Mixtape, which features mainstream artists as well as local Bay Area artists, and is responsible for producing the remix of "About Us" by Brooke Hogan featuring E-40. In addition to being a producer, Traxamillion also raps, which he demonstrates on tracks such as "Bring It Back" and "Skrape" on The Slapp Addict. His song "The Movement" is featured on College Hoops 2K7.

In 2010, Traxamillion signed with 454 Life Entertainment after producing the label's second single "We Get Money" by Drew Deezy and Thai VG featuring Glasses Malone. He went on to produce a majority of the label's compilation album "As Real As It Gets."