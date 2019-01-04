Blog 27 was a Polish musical group founded in 2005 by two teenage vocalists Tola Szlagowska and Ala Boratyn performing pop music with elements of pop punk and pop rock. The duo's debut album, <LOL> (2005), was certified double platinum in Poland and also achieved moderate success in Western Europe and Japan. It included three internationally charting singles: "Uh La La La", "Hey Boy (Get Your Ass Up)" and "Wid Out Ya". After Ala's departure in 2006, the act released one more album, Before I'll Die... (2008), but shortly after that Tola relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a degree in music, and the band has since been inactive. Blog 27 has sold over 250,000 records worldwide and is regarded as the forerunner of the emo fashion in Poland.