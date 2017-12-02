Marc Houle (born 1972 in Windsor, Ontario) is a Canadian live act and producer of electronic music. He is considered a live act and not a DJ, since he uses elements of his own productions to create his sets, as well as tracks that he has remixed. Houle came to fame under his first album, Bay of Figs, which was released on Minus. He is most known for being a techno artist, and as part of the core group of artists on Minus before moving on to create his own record label Items & Things with fellow Minus friends, Magda and Troy Pierce.

Houle was largely inspired by the Detroit techno and Chicago house scene as well as new wave music, and the first generation of video games that championed electronic sounds. He often describes his sound as a cross between the two cities, Chicago and Detroit. Some of his other influences include Prince, Depeche Mode, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden. His sound can be described as a blend of his Chicago and Detroit influences with a good measure of new wave synth sounds. Propelling sounds of the future yet at the same time casting a reminiscent light on 80’s synths and video game music, Houle’s productions give him a sound that sets him apart in the electronic music industry.